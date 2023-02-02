Home > Entertainment > Marvel Source: Getty Images T’Challa Has a Son in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ — Did Chadwick Boseman Have Any Kids? By Haylee Thorson Feb. 2 2023, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

With Marvel revealing that T’Challa had a child in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, viewers may wonder if Chadwick Boseman had any children in real life. Read on to find out.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Did Chadwick Boseman have any kids?

No, Chadwick Boseman never had any children. However, his beloved Black Panther character, King T’Challa, has a young son in the film’s sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The character’s Haitian name is Toussaint, and according to the film’s stars and post-credit scene, he will preserve Chadwick’s (and T’Challa’s) legacy in the franchise.

Who plays T’Challa’s son in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’?

Source: Getty Images

In the new Black Panther sequel, Divine Love Konadu-Sun plays King T’Challa and Nakia’s young son, Prince T’Challa (aka Toussaint). At age 8, this is Divine’s first role in a feature film. “It was a dream come true because I’ve been wanting to do it for so long, and also it was amazing because I finally got to see myself on the big screen, and I’ve wanted to do that since I saw Black Panther,” the young star shared in an interview with Pop Culture.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress Letitia Wright, having Divine carry on Chadwick Boseman’s legacy just felt right. During her chat with John Boyega for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series in December, she revealed that reading the film’s post-credit scene with T’Challa made her emotional.

“In the movie that Chadwick was written into before he passed, there is a journey of a father and son,” she shared. “When reading it, I could sense we had to find a way to continue the legacy of what T’Challa means to the world, especially to young Black men. That scene messed me up.”

Article continues below advertisement

Letitia Wright breaks down #WakandaForever's post-credits scene. "We had to find a way to continue the legacy of T'Challa...but to also allow for this feeling of forward movement and a rebirth. A renewal. That scene messed me up." https://t.co/JKlrUEPsZT pic.twitter.com/HLZetR3jXr — Variety (@Variety) December 12, 2022