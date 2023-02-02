T’Challa Has a Son in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ — Did Chadwick Boseman Have Any Kids?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
It’s time to dive into the world of Wakanda. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now available to stream on Disney Plus and pays tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.
The opening credits contain a montage of footage dedicated to Chadwick’s character King T’Challa, and the emotional post-credit scene reveals that he and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) shared a son. When Shuri (Letitia Wright) meets her nephew as the sequel closes, it symbolizes the hope that T’Challa’s legacy will continue for generations.
With Marvel revealing that T’Challa had a child in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, viewers may wonder if Chadwick Boseman had any children in real life. Read on to find out.
Did Chadwick Boseman have any kids?
No, Chadwick Boseman never had any children. However, his beloved Black Panther character, King T’Challa, has a young son in the film’s sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The character’s Haitian name is Toussaint, and according to the film’s stars and post-credit scene, he will preserve Chadwick’s (and T’Challa’s) legacy in the franchise.
Who plays T’Challa’s son in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’?
In the new Black Panther sequel, Divine Love Konadu-Sun plays King T’Challa and Nakia’s young son, Prince T’Challa (aka Toussaint). At age 8, this is Divine’s first role in a feature film.
“It was a dream come true because I’ve been wanting to do it for so long, and also it was amazing because I finally got to see myself on the big screen, and I’ve wanted to do that since I saw Black Panther,” the young star shared in an interview with Pop Culture.
According to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress Letitia Wright, having Divine carry on Chadwick Boseman’s legacy just felt right. During her chat with John Boyega for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series in December, she revealed that reading the film’s post-credit scene with T’Challa made her emotional.
“In the movie that Chadwick was written into before he passed, there is a journey of a father and son,” she shared. “When reading it, I could sense we had to find a way to continue the legacy of what T’Challa means to the world, especially to young Black men. That scene messed me up.”
Letitia also said that when Divine auditioned for the role, everyone in the room knew he was the perfect fit for T’Challa’s son. “He had a little Chadwick Mohawk. Me and Lupita Nyong’o kept looking at each other like, ‘This is the kid.’”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now available for streaming on Disney Plus.