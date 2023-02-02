Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: YouTube 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Villain Namor Is Far Older Than the Rest of the Movie's Characters By Tatayana Yomary Feb. 2 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came out in early November 2022, and the film continues to be the topic of major discussion. Fans of the OG film wondered how the writers would tell the continuation of the story without the Black Panther T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). However, the team did an excellent job focusing on the characters close to T’Challa that were impacted by his death.

Aside from crafting a great sequel, the MCU also introduced new characters into the mix, including Namor (Tenoch Huerta). After all, every Marvel film needs a villain, and Namor lived up to the role. Interestingly, Namor is new to the Black Panther franchise, but not new to the Marvel world. In fact, he's been around for quite some time, which has prompted interest in his age. So, how old is Namor in Black Panther 2? Here’s what we know.

Tenoch Huerta revealed that Namor is actually around 500 years old.

Respect your elders! In a Nov. 6, 2022 Twitter post, Tenoch spoke about Namor in a press interview with the cast leading up to the film’s release. While Tenoch talked about Namor’s power, he also revealed that the character is in a different age class than the majority of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast.

“It's a guy who is trying to protect his family, to protect his kingdom, his cultural heritage, you know, everything that is the most important thing for him,” Tenoch shared when speaking of Namor. “He is around 500 years old, so he is taking a path and making some decisions” that he hopes other actors would take.

Namòr is going to be such a fckn interesting character…



(Tenoch also confirms that the MCU’s Namor is around 500 years old) pic.twitter.com/i0U8fW0XVh — Hernandy - El Saiyajìn Sin Amor (@Pollos_Hernandy) November 7, 2022

Ryan Coogler once shared that Namor’s strength is comparable to other famous Marvel characters.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor makes a name for himself as a crafty villain. Although several clips before the film’s release didn’t showcase Namor’s strength, director and co-writer Ryan Coogler wanted to make it known throughout the film. "[There's] no equal in terms of his capabilities, being able to breathe underwater and breathe at high altitudes and walk around on land," Ryan said per CBR. "He's incredibly strong, he's as strong as Thor, and if he's around enough water he can be as strong as the Hulk."

