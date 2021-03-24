Who Plays Abra Kadabra in 'The Flash'? Meet Actor David Dastmalchian

The Flash's Abra Kadabra is played by actor David Dastmalchian, who has had a long history in multiple DC universes. One of his first-ever roles was as one of the Joker's henchmen in The Dark Knight. Since then, he's gone on to act in shows like CSI, Almost Human, Ray Donovan, Reprisal, From Now, Twin Peaks, and MacGyver. He also appeared in another DC show, Gotham, as Dwight Pollard.

Over on the big screen, he had roles in Blade Runner 2049 and Bird Box, but he also worked with DC's rival, Marvel, in Ant-Man and its sequel. He will be reprising his role as Kurt in the superhero flicks in the upcoming What If...? on Disney Plus. But he hasn't totally abandoned DC. He'll be playing Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad as well.

Off-screen, he's married to artist and muralist Evelyn Leigh, with whom he shares two kids, a son named Arlo and a daughter named Penelope.