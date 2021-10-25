Fans Are Having Some Thoughts About the New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Logo

Fans Are Having Some Thoughts About the New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' LogoBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Oct. 25 2021, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
The Marvel Cinematic Universe just keeps on getting bigger post-Avengers: Endgame, and a title like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania seems to suggest that things are only going to get crazier from here. But today, fewer people seem to be focused on the movie itself as much as they are on the confounding new logo for the upcoming sequel.
Reality itself is being torn asunder in the MCU. The events of WandaVision have poised Scarlet Witch to unleash literal chaos unto the universe, alternate Lokis have broken down the barriers between realities in Loki, and Spider-Man's meddling dangerous magic in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home has caused even the Sony Spidey movies to bleed into the larger canon.
Other future films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Quantumania will likely continue to address these universe-altering events. And if the future of the MCU is as confusing as Quantumania's new logo, Marvel fans will be in for quite the ride.
The new 'Quantumania' logo is as confusing as any form of time travel.
The events of the Ant-Man films have played a key role in the larger MCU. These movies introduced the Quantum Realm, a minuscule dimension where time flows differently than normal. After suffering a devastating defeat by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, the remaining heroes used research on the Quantum Realm to find a way to access time travel in an attempt to retrieve the Infinity Stones and undo Thanos's victory.
The new Ant-Man and the Wasp film was announced in December 2020 as part of Phase Four of the MCU. As the title suggests, Quantumania will likely see Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) using the Quantum Realm once again during a time when the fabric of reality is being disrupted on multiple fronts.
When it was announced, the film even already had a logo. The initial logo was pretty simple, if not unexciting, but the new one leaked onto Twitter recently is certainly a head-scratcher.
OneTakeNews reported the leaked logo on Twitter, seen on a crew chair. For all intents and purposes, the new logo looks like a bunch of loops and o's and circles placed together in a line. While we can only assume it's supposed to say "Quantumania," fans aren't really seeing it. Most of them have responded with a succinct and relatable "what" while others have tried to spell it out visually, coming up with hilarious results like "Qu66bDbø6" and "OoUüpotuoioxoloØÖ."
Whatever we're supposed to be seeing, "Quantumania" is definitely not the first result.
There are some theories on the logo, fan and otherwise.
As bizarre as the logo appears, there may just be some method to this madness. One fan got some strong Loki vibes from the logo, referring to the Disney Plus show's own logo being comprised of different letters from different MCU film title cards. This would be pretty appropriate, as Loki dealt with alternate timelines and different realities, much in the same way the Quantum Realm might do in Quantumania.
A fan on Reddit was more realistic, suggesting that the logo used on set was simply different than that of the official logo, which is a common occurrence on film sets.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023.