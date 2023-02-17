Home > Entertainment > Marvel Source: Marvel Studios 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Has Two Wild Post-Credits Scenes (SPOILERS) By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 16 2023, Published 11:35 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. If you see someone walking out of the theater when the credits start rolling during a Marvel movie, know that they will never be as cool as you — seriously, everyone and their mother knows that the superhero story continues beyond the credits. Thankfully, this just so happens to be the case for the long-awaited Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The much-anticipated third Ant-Man installment sees Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, and Scott's teenage daughter, Cassie, getting transported to the Quantum Realm and facing off against the oh-so menacing Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). After Scott and Hope supposedly kill the time-traveling multiversal adversary, the flick sequel surprises audiences with two very significant end-credits scenes. Keep reading for all the known details.

Source: Marvel Studios

Does 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' have an end-credits scene?

As we all know, MCU films and post-credits scenes are a package deal; there's never one without the other. Therefore it makes sense that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has not one but TWO post-credits scenes that will rock your world.

Following the initial stylized credits, a mid-credits sequence introduces the Council of Kangs and highlights three Kang variants, including Immortus and Rama-Tut. The trio discusses the death of the variant they exiled outside space and time, aka Kang the Conqueror — is he really dead, though? We never see his body.

Source: Marvel Studios

Anyways, so Immortus points out that none of them killed Kang, but "they" (most likely referring to the Avengers) since they are beginning to touch the multiverse. He adds that if the Avengers continue to tamper with the multiverse, they will take everything the Council of Kangs has built over the years.

Immortus then says it's time to stop wasting time, announcing that the Council of Kangs must destroy those who mess with the multiverse (once again, the Avengers). They call upon all other Kangs for support, and the scene ends with thousands of Kang variants arriving at the colosseum to hear about this dastardly plan to protect the multiverse.

A second 'Quantumania' end-credits scene teases 'Loki' Season 2.

As for the end-credits scene, fans will be delighted to know it teases Season 2 of the Disney Plus series Loki. The brief sequence — which brings viewers back to the early 1900s — highlights another Kang variant, Victor Timely. He's up on a stage and speaking to an audience about how time is everything and shapes our lives, adding that he thinks we can shape time as well ... interesting.

Source: Disney Plus Jonathan Majors will star as Kang variant Victor Timely in Season 2 of 'Loki.'