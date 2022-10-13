Who Is the Hulk's Son? Skaar Made His MCU Debut in the Finale of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'

Per Marvel, Caiera belongs to the Shadow People "an extraterrestrial race who helped colonize the planet Sakaar. The Shadow People are linked to a primordial power that enables them to tap into the planet for additional strength." Having materialized from a birth cocoon (where he aged rapidly), Skaar is a half-Hulk, half-Shadow warrior. Unlike his dad, Skaar was born with powers.

Hulk met Caiera when he was enslaved as a gladiator during the Planet Hulk storyline. They're the epitome of the enemies-to-lovers trope.