Things Get Steamy Between She-Hulk and Daredevil in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'

Matt Murdock did appear in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he left his Daredevil suit at home. Now, in She-Hulk, Daredevil is back to fighting crime (specifically pertaining to spoiled rich kid Eugene Patilio — aka Leap-Frog), not to mention flirting up a storm. In a turn of events that had everyone at the edge of their seats, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock get it on. (Cue Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On.")

"We're all feeling this, right, it's not just me?" We're certainly all feeling it, Miss Jen. Romance is in the air.