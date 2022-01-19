"I Think There Needs to Be a Season 2" — 'Archive 81' Star Matt McGorry Talks Show's Finale (EXCLUSIVE)By Sara Belcher
Jan. 19 2022, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
When asked to describe the new Netflix horror show Archive 81, actor Matt McGorry summed up the title in just a few words: "airy, supernatural, dark, brooding, and exciting character-driven story."
The show follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie) as he slowly unveils the mystery surrounding a collection of tapes he's been tasked to restore and discovers how the subject of these tapes is connected to his own family.
How to Get Away With Murder alum Matt McGorry plays Dan's best friend and podcast host Mark Higgins. Mark serves as a confidant and resource for Dan as he works through the frightening mysteries in the tapes.
Ahead of the show's release, he talked with Distractify about the title and spilled what he could about the show's potential for a Season 2. Here's what we know about Archive 81's potential renewal.
Will there be a Season 2 of 'Archive 81'? It's too soon to tell.
Unfortunately, we can't confirm yet whether or not there will be a second season to Archive 81, but if the first season continues to perform well, it's likely Netflix will renew the series for another season.
The show has been sitting at the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. following its Jan. 14 release.
On the topic of a second season, Matt admitted that there is definitely room in the show's universe to continue the story after the first season.
"I definitely think there's room for Season 2. I think there needs to be a Season 2," he said.
The first season ends on a cliffhanger (though no spoilers here), leaving many viewers theorizing what happens after the final credits roll — and leaving an easy setup for a second season.
"I think the really cool thing is [Season 2] can look like so many different things," Matt continued, pointing out how the world unveiled in Season 1 is only the tip of the iceberg. There are many different directions the writers could take in following this season.
"It's very expansive, in terms of the world that you get to see in Season 1, and I love that about [Archive 81]," he said. "You know, this sort of the zoom out to be able to understand like, oh s--t, this is far from over."
While Matt may not have any details on an upcoming Season 2, showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine shared with Variety that she has big plans for a second season — even if Netflix has yet to officially renew the title for one.
“I think there’s a lot of story that we didn’t get a chance to tell in that eight-episode first season,” she told the outlet. “Hopefully, we leave people with questions. I definitely try not to answer questions before people ask them as an audience. You don’t want to frontload information. We have a lot of cool stuff planned for Davenport.”
You can now stream Season 1 of Archive 81 exclusively on Netflix.