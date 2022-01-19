"I Think There Needs to Be a Season 2" — 'Archive 81' Star Matt McGorry Talks Show's Finale (EXCLUSIVE)

When asked to describe the new Netflix horror show Archive 81, actor Matt McGorry summed up the title in just a few words: "airy, supernatural, dark, brooding, and exciting character-driven story."

The show follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie) as he slowly unveils the mystery surrounding a collection of tapes he's been tasked to restore and discovers how the subject of these tapes is connected to his own family.