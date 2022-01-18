Matt McGorry Says Re-Watching 'Archive 81' Put Him "On the Edge of His Seat" (EXCLUSIVE)

Streaming giant Netflix is home to original shows and movies that have dominated news feeds with their creative tales, and among those in the horror genre, like Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House, Archive 81 is its newest psychological tale.

The series is loosely based on a podcast by the same name (though the two are quite different), following Dan Turner (played by Mamoudou Athie) as he unravels the mystery behind nearly-destroyed tapes that depict a dangerous cult.