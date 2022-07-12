Can You Visit the Homes Captured in 'How to Build a Sex Room'?
The first eight episodes of How to Build a Sex Room capture one interior designer's attempts to help married couples bring back the spark and revive their sex lives.
Starring Melanie Rose, a London-born creative mastermind with a very impressive clientele to boast, the Netflix series follows the construction of a fetish-positive basement with an industrial feel, a suite with plenty of pizzazz, and others.
Where is 'How to Build a Sex Room' filmed? Here's what you should know.
The inaugural season of How to Build a Sex Room was filmed in the first half of 2021. According to The Cinemaholic, the shooting took place in and around Denver, Colo. Unfortunately, casting calls for the show are hard to come by.
Season 1 of 'How to Build a Sex Room' showcases the creation of eight sex rooms.
Season 1, Episode 1 of How to Build a Sex Room captures Melanie Rose's attempts to help Taylor and AyJay zhoosh up their sex life. In Season 1, Episode 2, Melanie takes Raj and Ryan under her wing. In Season 1, Episode 3, she surprises Matthew, a businessman, and his long-distance partner, Orlando. She also visits Shenika and Matthew in the same episode.
In Season 1 of How to Build a Sex Room, Melanie introduces the couples — and the viewers watching at home — to a range of new tips and tricks they can try to add more va-va-voom to their everyday lives.
But the basements featured on the show are likely available for private use only. How to Build a Sex Room fans would most likely be denied entry, should they fail to make a very robust case for themselves. Most viewers should be able to settle for the next best thing: watching the show and engaging in some note-taking.
Season 1 of How to Build a Sex Room has already left quite an impact on the viewers.
"There’s a new show on Netflix called How to Build a Sex Room that is one of the most brilliant reality show formats I’ve seen. Scintillating spin on a home makeover show, sex, and kink education, features all sorts of relationships and styles. As a product, it’s genius," tweeted @dreamwisp.
"Netflix has a home renovation show called How to Build a Sex Room, and frankly the hottest part is the idea of owning a piece of property I’m allowed to alter in any way at all," tweeted @CaseyMalone.
Netflix is yet to renew 'How to Build a Sex Room' for Season 2.
Most of the homes featured in Season 1 of How to Build a Sex Room are located in Denver, Colo.
Unfortunately for fans, Netflix is yet to renew the show for another season. It's uncertain if the crew would return to the same shooting location once they receive the greenlight. They might end up settling on another part of the country for the next round.
Season 1 of How to Build a Sex Room is available on Netflix now.