Will Netflix's Super-Steamy Reality Series 'How to Build a Sex Room' Get a Season 2?

Considering How to Build a Sex Room just premiered on July 8, 2022, there is no news of whether or not it'll be renewed for a second installment just yet. There are eight episodes with runtimes ranging from 36 minutes to 45 minutes. Wonderfully, couples of different backgrounds, ages, and sexual orientations are showcased on the show. There's even a single woman featured in Episode 8, titled "Single and Ready to Mingle."

Due to its sexual nature, How to Build a Sex Room is rated TV-MA.