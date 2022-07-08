The Flies in 'Westworld' Season 4 Play a Huge Role in What’s Happening

In Season 1, the flies are real and when they land on most hosts, the host in question ignores them. Once Delores kills a fly that lands on her, however, she shows viewers that the hosts are starting to change.

In Season 4 of Westworld, the flies appear to be micro hosts of sorts. When they crawl into a human body, through the eyes, they gain access to the brain which is then controlled by Charlotte Hale.