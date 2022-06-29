Will 'Westworld' Venture Beyond Four Seasons? Here's What We Know

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of HBO's Westworld.

Now that Westworld has made a triumphant return for Season 4, fans are more eager than ever to find their way to the center of the maze — that is to say, to find out how the story ends.

Although Season 4 is just beginning, rumors about additional seasons, including Season 5, are already flooding the internet. Will there be a Westworld Season 5? Here's what we know so far.