Claire Foy Is but One Queen in 'The Crown' — Does She Have a Real-Life King?

From Anne Boleyn to Queen Elizabeth II, British actress Claire Foy knows what it means to play powerful women. And like the roles she carefully chooses, Claire's courage and ferociousness show up in her own life. She is fiercely protective of her privacy with no public-facing social media profiles to speak of.

On occasion, we get rare glimpses into her personal life, which can include but is not limited to her relationship status. Who is Claire Foy dating now and is this person worthy of a queen? Here's what we know.