The Dragons of 'House of the Dragon' — Ranked From Smallest to Biggest

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon on HBO.

As the title suggests, House of The Dragon is all about the dragons. No, we're not just talking about the self-appointed dragons to which the Targaryens refer themselves. We're here to discuss the massive, scaly, flying, fire-breathing lizards that the royal family uses as mounts. This Game of Thrones prequel series takes place several centuries before the events of the original show. Whereas dragons were all but extinct in GoT, they exist in abundance in House of the Dragon.