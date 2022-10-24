[SPOILER]'s Death in 'House of the Dragon' May Be an Accident, but It Really Happens

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale.

In the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale, everything comes to a head as we see how the Dance of the Dragons begins. Every moment in Season 1 leads up to the very last moment of the season finale, when Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is ready to wage war for her seat on the throne. And what sets her over the edge? It is, of course, the tragic death of her son, Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault).