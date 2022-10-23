House of the Dragon's First Season is Over; Who's Cregan Stark and Why Does He Matter?

The finale of House of the Dragon has the civil war ramping up. With that, both the Greens (Alicent) and the Blacks (Rhaenyra) are beginning to make their moves. While Alicent urges her father and small council to try diplomacy first, to let Rhaenyra bend the knee of her own will, everyone knows it will never happen. If only Viserys hadn't rambled on about Aegon's prophecy at that inopportune moment on his deathbed.

But the song of ice and fire might be on Rhaenyra's mind next season when she asks Cregan Stark for help.