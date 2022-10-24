Team Black Needs Support From House Velaryon in the 'House of the Dragon' Season Finale (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon.
The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale picks up where the penultimate episode left off. Rhaenys arrives at Dragonstone to warn Rhaenyra about Aegon's coronation and Team Green's imminent threat. But when multiple people pledge their allegiance to Rhaenyra's claim to the throne, Rhaenys doesn't.
So, why doesn't Rhaenys bend the knee in House of the Dragon? Clearly, she would rather have Rhaenyra rule Westeros than Aegon and she doesn't bend the knee to Aegon either. But she goes to Dragonstone for a reason, so fans are confused about why she doesn't immediately pledge herself and her house to Rhaenyra.
Why didn't Rhaenys bend the knee to Rhaenyra?
When Rhaenys arrives at Dragonstone to tell Rhaenyra that Aegon was crowned and that the Greens are coming for her, Rhaenyra works to secure alliances with other houses. Then there's a scene where a member of the Kingsguard arrives with a crown for her.
Everyone at Dragonstone bends the knee and literally kneels in front of her to prove they're loyal to her. However, Rhaenys doesn't.
The reason for that is actually pretty simple. At this point in the episode, Corlys hasn't woken up from his coma. And, because he is the lord of Driftmark and the ruler of House Velaryon, it isn't Rhaenys's place to bend the knee on behalf of her house. It isn't until Corlys pledges loyalty to Rhaenyra that Rhaenys offers her a kind smile of assurance.
Now, it seems, Rhaenys supports Rhaenyra's claim to the throne. She stands with her house, which also supports Team Black. So even though Rhaenys doesn't at first bend the knee and pledge allegiance to Rhaenyra, her loyalty is clearly now with her rather than Alicent, Aegon, and the rest of Team Green.
What happens to Rhaenys in 'Fire & Blood'?
In the book, Rhaenys stands with Rhaenyra and she even fights on her dragon against both Aemond and Aegon. Unfortunately, the latter two kill Rhaenys and her dragon while fighting in the air. On the ground, a body is found badly burned and beyond recognition, though it is believed to be Rhaenys.
However, House of the Dragon could change what happens to Rhaenys, especially since the Queen Who Never Was is such a fan favorite. For now, though, let's just enjoy her fealty to House Black.
