Team Black Needs Support From House Velaryon in the 'House of the Dragon' Season Finale (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon.

The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale picks up where the penultimate episode left off. Rhaenys arrives at Dragonstone to warn Rhaenyra about Aegon's coronation and Team Green's imminent threat. But when multiple people pledge their allegiance to Rhaenyra's claim to the throne, Rhaenys doesn't.