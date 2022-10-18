Of Course There Are Memes About the Foot Scene in 'House of the Dragon'
Every Game of Thrones fan knows that the penultimate episode of a season — or the second to last episode — is going to be memorable. Season 1's penultimate chapter showed the death of Ned Stark (Sean Bean). Season 2 had the battle of Blackwater. Season 3 featured the infamous Red Wedding scene. The prequel series, House of The Dragon, keeps up the tradition for all intents and purposes. Yet despite the epic moments and drama that took place, people remember it for a very ... unique scene.
Episode 9, "The Green Council", follows the aftermath of King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) passing. During the episode, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) meets with Larys "Clubfoot" Strong (Mattew Needham), who informs her about spies in the Red Keep. In exchange for his information, Alicent presents to Clubfoot her bare feet which he then proceeds to ... enjoy.
Even for Game of Thrones sex scenes, this one was gratuitous and memorable enough for people to make memes. Here are our favorites.
Spoilers without context.
We always love a good "spoilers without context" post where people collect seemingly-unrelated images and memes to talk about a show. But if we're being honest here, this scene is a little tough to explain even with context.
Shame from beyond the grave.
Viserys' death was one of the more emotional scenes of the entire show, but it's difficult to imagine the dearly departed king not having something to say about his queen dishing out feet pics in exchange for intel.
A memorable title.
Loyal GoT fans could probably recite Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) full royal title by heart. However, Alicent has quite a different claim to fame among HotD viewers.
After the foot scene, we're better off calling her Queen Alicent Hightower, the First of her Name, Queen of The Sandals and the Feet Pics, Protector of the Ten Toes, Mother of Soles, and the Stripper of Stockings.
The Feet of the Queen
There's a time-honored saying when it comes to the Hand of the King in Westeros.
"The king eats and the Hand takes the s--t."
There's no official saying when it comes to the Feet of the Queen, and honestly, that may be a good thing depending on who you ask.
Hollywood's worst kept secret.
If you're a fan of Quentin Tarantino films, you've likely noticed how the acclaimed director likes to include plenty of feet shots in his movies. It's probably a safe bet to say that "The Green Council" would be one of his favorite episodes of HotD.
A new demographic?
Warner Bros. Discovery may have been making highly controversial changes to HBO Max as a streaming platform. But for at least one user on Twitter, the foot scene in HotD has at least warranted a free trial for them to see what the hubbub is all about.
Where is the line, though?
The foot scene has drawn some divisive reactions, but one Twitter user pointed out the shocking disparity between the response to this scene and the response to the family romances between members of the Targaryen family.
The season finale of House of the Dragon airs on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.