Of Course There Are Memes About the Foot Scene in 'House of the Dragon'

Episode 9, "The Green Council", follows the aftermath of King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) passing. During the episode, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) meets with Larys "Clubfoot" Strong (Mattew Needham), who informs her about spies in the Red Keep. In exchange for his information, Alicent presents to Clubfoot her bare feet which he then proceeds to ... enjoy.

Even for Game of Thrones sex scenes, this one was gratuitous and memorable enough for people to make memes. Here are our favorites.