King Aegon's Reign Ushers In a Dark Period on 'House of the Dragon'

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon.

The late King Viserys in House of the Dragon is referred to as "Viserys the Peaceful" multiple times in the Oct. 16 episode. And something tells us that's to emphasize the state of the Seven Kingdoms before his son, Aegon, has his coronation as the next ruler.

With all of the terrible deeds we have seen Aegon do, it's hard not to wonder if the king really wanted Aegon to be the next king.