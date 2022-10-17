Larys Strong Is One of the Most Vile 'House of the Dragon' Characters — What Happens to Him?
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon.
It's safe to say that, at this point, we're all aware that everyone in House of the Dragon dies at some point. The Game of Thrones spinoff spans literal decades in a family that goes to war with each other, so naturally, it doesn't end without more bloodshed. And after the Oct. 16 episode, it has to be asked — what happens to those around the Targaryens, like Larys Strong?
More importantly, how does Larys Strong die in House of the Dragon? We aren't saying he dies before the first season is over or that he doesn't make it further than some of the other key characters. But with every shadow he hides in and every meeting he has with Alicent and her, ahem, feet, he gets worse and worse.
How does Larys Strong die in 'House of the Dragon'?
Like so many other House of the Dragon characters, Larys is in the Fire & Blood book, so we know how Larys meets his maker, even if the show changes things a bit. In the book, Larys is front and center at the drama that goes on between battles during the Dance of the Dragons war between Alicent and her family and Daemon, Rhaenyra, and their supporters.
Toward the end of Aegon's reign as king, he's poisoned by his men. Larys is rumored to be one of the men who poisons him, allegedly because Larys thinks Aegon should bend the knee and give up his station. Larys is executed for treason and his head is put on a spike at the castle, as is customary.
In the book, Larys does request to have his clubfoot removed from his body before his burial at Harrenhal. But it's unclear how much the show will follow the book when it comes to Larys's death in House of the Dragon.
Larys Strong's foot fetish shows how close his relationship with Alicent is.
Foot fetishes are real and, if they are indulged between willing participants, we have no qualms about that. But to see Larys and Alicent's apparent agreement about an exchange of information for a stocking striptease, it's a bit much.
In the Oct. 16 episode, We get a closer look into how things work between Alicent and House of the Dragon's version of Littlefinger. And it's not pretty.
In a scene that fans will be talking about for years to come, we see Larys reveal information to Alicent about her father's spies within King's Landing. But in pulling the information out of Larys, Alicent has to show her feet in their stockings and then, gradually, remove each stocking. The conversation ends with Larys pleasuring himself while Alicent looks away, clearly uncomfortable.
But it looks like this has been their arrangement for some time. And now, Alicent is pretty much in the thick of it. They've shared too many secrets and too many bad deeds for Alicent to end things now, as icky as she seems to feel after their conversation.
Something tells us there will be little time for these shenanigans when the Dance of the Dragons begins, though, so there's that.
Watch House of the Dragon on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max.