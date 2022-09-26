'House of the Dragon' Memes Are Literally Spitting Fire (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 6.
Sometimes there’s no better reason to watch House of the Dragon than to keep up with meme culture. HBO finally aired Episode 6, which contains the biggest time jump of the series yet, replacing several actors with new, older actors. As the characters age, the House of the Dragon memes age even better, like a fine Westerosi wine.
In Episode 6, Rhaenyra gives birth to her third son, who many suspect is her third bastard child with Ser Harwin Strong. Ser Criston Cole has completely flipped to Team Alicent, and Daemon is MIA with his wife, Laena Valeryon, and their children. Between new characters, new rumors, more graphic childbirth, and of course, violence, this episode has inspired some of the best memes so far,
‘House of the Dragon’ Spoilers Without Context
We can’t help but love a “spoilers without context” tweet, which contains multiple memes in one. A couple favorites include the sinister girl with a house burning down and a golem representing Larys, a snapshot from The Boys with Homelander’s rear in full view representing Aegon, a pig with makeup or a flying pig, and a beetle. Yes, a lot goes on in this episode.
Our New Favorite Characters
While we met Laena earlier in the series, her age-up is truly a glow-up. She becomes a fitting wife for Daemon who can meet him at his ups and downs. She knows just the right things to say, and we’re all rooting for her. And then there’s Ser Harwin Strong, who’s clearly the father to Rhaenyra’s children, and honestly, we can’t help but love him. We’re rooting for both of them throughout the episode… until the end. When they both die gruesome deaths. Really, HBO?!
Daemon Targaryen Bingo
Daemon is as predictable as he is unpredictable. That may sound paradoxical, but he has a way of surprising us every episode … and in doing so, he becomes unsurprising. So, Twitter user Vasilisa made (or found) the perfect Daemon Targaryen bingo card, featuring squares such as “Exile,” “New Haircut,” “Tries to Marry Rhaenyra,” and many more.
Arya’s List
Arya Stark’s list was one of the mainstays of Game of Thrones. We all knew she would defeat whoever made it on, and by the end of the series, she’s freed from her vengeance. But we’re not freed from ours against the HBO gods! Now we have our own list of characters we’d like to see Arya take down.
Alicent vs. Rhaenyra
Many of us knew the series was gearing up for the ultimate rivalry between Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen that leads to the Dance of the Dragons, but in Episode 6, it’s overt and loud. Rhaenyra actually makes a seemingly generous offer: a marriage of their two families and a dragon egg.
But instead of accepting, Alicent refuses to marry one of her children to a bastard and decides to “undermine” Rhaenyra — let’s be honest, Alicent … is House Hightower really that superior to House Strong?
King Viserys Is Getting Old
Episode 6 made some *interesting* choices when it came to aging up the characters. All the young women — Rhaenyra, Alicent, and Laena — are replaced with older actresses. Paddy Considine as Viserys is made up with very old makeup and effects. Meanwhile, Daemon and Criston look as young and attractive as they did before. Between Paddy’s makeup and acting against the stark contrast of younger actors without age makeup, King Viserys is as old as the worm in Spongebob.
As House of the Dragon progresses, we’re sure that the memes will only build, so check back here after each episode airs on HBO at 9 p.m. EST on Sundays.