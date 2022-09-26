'House of the Dragon' Memes Are Literally Spitting Fire (SPOILERS)

Many of us knew the series was gearing up for the ultimate rivalry between Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen that leads to the Dance of the Dragons, but in Episode 6, it’s overt and loud. Rhaenyra actually makes a seemingly generous offer: a marriage of their two families and a dragon egg.

But instead of accepting, Alicent refuses to marry one of her children to a bastard and decides to “undermine” Rhaenyra — let’s be honest, Alicent … is House Hightower really that superior to House Strong?