Jon Snow Was Revealed to Be a Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' — How Is He Related to Rhaenyra?

Considering that two full centuries separate House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, it's reasonable to think that our favorite characters from the original series won't make an appearance anytime soon. But the very nature of a series based on the Targaryens will unavoidably call Jon Snow to attention. Fans will remember the shocking revelation that Jon is of Targaryen descent.

His place in the bloodline puts him in relation with Rhaenyra Targaryen, but how?