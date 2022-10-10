The Infamous "Targcest" Continues With Prince Aegon II's Marriage (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon.

We don't know about you, but we think Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is a total hypocrite. Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, she's been appalled by the Targaryens and their "queer customs" of incestuous marriages. It seemed the queen consort would actively protect her children from those traditions, but she shockingly gave in to the nefarious "Targcest."