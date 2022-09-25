Could Daenerys Targaryen Appear in the Jon Snow Spinoff Series 'Snow'?!

Following the news about the Jon Snow spinoff, many actors from the Game of Thrones series whose characters lived to the end were asked if they would return to reprise their roles. Some actors, like Gwendoline Christie and Maisie Williams, who played Brienne of Tarth and Arya Stark respectively, said they were on board.

One actress who didn't? Emilia Clarke. She replied with a soft but firm, "No, I think I’m done."