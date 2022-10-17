What’s With the Stone Balls That the Small Council Uses on ‘House of the Dragon’?

The Game of Thrones prequel spinoff series House of the Dragon sure has some balls, hasn’t it? We are, of course, referring to the balls on the table in House of the Dragon’s Small Council scenes.

You may have spotted these props on the HBO show. When King Viserys (Paddy Considine) gathers his Small Council in the Red Keep, he and his advisers each have a color-coded stone before them on a marble dish. And in the middle of the table, there’s a large dish that holds the stones of the absent council members.