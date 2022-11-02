'Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' All Episodes Ranked

As part of an H.P. Lovecraft double-feature, "Dreams in the Witch House" centers on a haunted man (Rupert Grint) who embarks on a quest to find his dead twin sister. Although there are plenty of spooky visuals, the adaptation strays too far from the source material — there are pacing and tone issues, which makes this the weakest entry in the collection.

It was fun to see Rupert Grint surrounded by magic again, though.