Who Voices Ollie on 'Lost Ollie?' Details on the Netflix Series Actors

Similar to the wonders of Toy Story, Lost Ollie gives viewers a fantasy idea of what happens with toys when we’re not paying attention. Viewers can look forward to a taste of drama, adventure, and fantasy wrapped up into one. In other words, it's television gold.

As Netflix subscribers get ready to binge Lost Ollie, many are wondering who voices Ollie and the other toy characters. After all, each toy in the series has its own personality. Keep reading to get the lowdown.