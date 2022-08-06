Does John Constantine Makes an Appearance in 'The Sandman'?

In 1988, John was given his own comics series titled Hellblazer. The series was eventually published under the DC Comics imprint Vertigo in 1993, and is known for being the longest-running Vertigo title. John's character is a passionate humanitarian, but also possesses deadpan wit, cynicism, and a tendency to chain smoke.

John has been portrayed twice onscreen already. First, by Keanu Reeves in the 2005 film Constantine, then by Matt Ryan in DC's Legends of Tomorrow and briefly his own TV show.