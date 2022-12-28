'Kaleidoscope' Is a Netflix Series That Can Be Played in (Almost) Any Order
In recent years, Netflix has been presenting new and unique ways for viewers to consume its nigh-endless stream of content that go beyond straight binge-watching. The first instance came in 2018 with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, an interactive film in the popular sci-fi anthology series in which viewers could make choices that alter the narrative. In later years, Netflix presented its own subsect of gaming with titles like Trivia Quest and Cat Burglar.
In 2023, Netflix will present another innovation in streaming content with the premiere of Kaleidoscope. The upcoming heist series features an ensemble cast consisting of Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, and Rufus Sewell, among many others.
The series doesn't necessarily feature an interactive component, but it does boast a remarkably intriguing way for people to watch the episodes.
Here's what you should know about how to watch Kaleidoscope on Netflix.
Kaleidoscope follows a group of master thieves as they attempt to pull off a heist more than 25 years in the making. Working together, they try to infiltrate an unbreakable vault while skirting past the most powerful security team in the world for a payday of over $70 billion.
Each episode takes place at different points in time, with certain installments taking place decades before the heist and even some time after.
Heist stories are known for taking all sorts of twists and turns as the story unfolds, but Kaleidoscope aims to be something special. Reportedly, the eight-episode series can be watched in almost any order and can affect an individual viewer's understanding of the story in pointedly unique ways. With each episode focusing on a different point in time, they all independently provide crucial pieces of the overall story that inevitably converge on the heist itself.
Kaleidoscope aims to stand out among the crowd with its non-linear narrative, but there's still a method to the madness. In an interview with the New York Post, showrunner Eric Garcia suggested leaving the heist itself for last.
"The one canonical place will be 'White' at the end, that essentially acts as the skeleton key of sorts," he told the Post.
Even with this one rule, viewers are free to watch the other episodes in any order to put together this purposefully puzzling series on their own.
The titles for the 'Kaleidoscope' Netflix episodes offer some clues.
It might be difficult to know which episode to start with in a series like this, especially since no show has ever attempted something like this before! Luckily, the episode titles themselves offer a bit of a hint as to where the story will take you. Every title designates when the episode takes place relative to the heist, meaning you can choose which time period you want to focus on as you progress through the show.
Here's a list of the episode titles:
- "Yellow: 6 Weeks Before The Heist"
- "Green: 7 Years Before The Heist"
- "Blue: 5 Days Before The Heist"
- "Violet: 24 Years Before The Heist"
- "Orange: 3 Years Before The Heist"
- "Red: The Morning After The Heist"
- "Pink: 6 Months After The Heist"
- "White: The Heist"
With this guide in mind, you can plan your watch schedule according to your preferences.
Kaleidoscope begins streaming on Jan. 1, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.