Unfortunately, Black History reveals that Joel Sweeney, “the earliest documented banjo player,” popularized the instrument after learning how to play it “from slaves on a Virginia plantation.” After Joel played the banjo in minstrel and blackface shows, the instrument became a staple.

Time shares that the instrument "deeply informed the rise of hillbilly music, a term that would later be rebranded as 'country music.'” As for enslaved people, they embarked on the Great Migration and abandoned country music and other traditions.