Who Did Paige Anne Replace on 'American Idol'? Learn All About Her Second Chance Who did Paige Anne replace on 'American Idol'? Here is everything we know about the singer who dropped out and how Paige reacted to her second chance.

A fan-favorite on Season 21 of American Idol is none other than singer Paige Anne. Fans of the show were very upset to see her eliminated and not a part of the top 26.

But, in an unexpected turn of events, Paige was able to rejoin the competition. Did someone from the original Top 26 drop out? Who was it? Here is everything you need to know.

Who did Paige Anne replace on 'American Idol'?

A situation like Paige Anne being able to come back to the competition has not happened often on American Idol. But contestant Beckett Rex dropped out. More on that in a moment. First, Paige has talked about her second chance and how grateful she is.

She said that, "I just feel like I have an amazing opportunity to be able to share my talent on an amazing platform, and I’m just really excited to be able to do that and hopefully make it farther."

Paige also revealed that she actually gets nervous before performing. “I am one that is really self-conscious and always in my head and really hard on myself, and so I really just try and breathe and distract myself before I go on stage to go sing," she confided. "As soon as I get on stage, and I make that connection with the people and the audience, it’s just a changing factor. It makes it easy for me to perform. Singing is the easiest part. It’s just walking on to that stage that is hard.”

Incidentally, even though second chances are unlikely on the show, Paige isn't the only person who has gotten one this season. Fire Wilmore, who was denied in her first audition, was asked to come back and audition again in the same season. She got in the second time — but was ultimately eliminated.

Why did Beckett Rex leave 'American Idol'?

The specific reason why Beckett dropped out of the competition stills remains unknown. In an Instagram story, he posted in response to his decision and shared some clues as to his thinking.

He said that, "I'm not going to say why I didn't decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice. I am forever grateful to my American Idol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness. Please go vote for my friends now as they continue on in the competition."

The singer announced on his Instagram a few days ago that his grandfather recently passed away. This family news might have affected his decision. It's worth noting this has not been the first instance of someone dropping out this season.