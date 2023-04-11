Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol Source: ABC We Officially Know Who's in the Top 26 for This Season of 'American Idol' On Season 21 of 'American Idol,' the Top 24 became a Top 26! Here's a list of everyone who made the cut. Is your favorite singer still in the running? By Olivia Hebert Apr. 11 2023, Published 9:28 a.m. ET

The competition is ramping up in Season 21 of American Idol and the contestants were going to be narrowed down to the top 24 ... until the judges decided that we actually need a Top 26!

Find out more about which fan favorites made it to the next round and who stunned audiences across America. We have all the details on the Top 26 contestants.

Here's who made it into the Top 26 for Season 21 of 'American Idol.'

On Sunday, April 9, the following contestants were welcomed into the Top 24: Kaeyra

Warren Peay

Nutsa

Michael Williams

PJAE

Malik Heard

Wé Ani

Zachariah Smith

Tyson Venegas (one of the Platinum Ticket Winners)

Haven Madison

Lucy Love The episode ended in a cliffhanger as audiences waited to see whether Paige Anne or Megan Danielle would make it into the Top 24.

On Monday, April 10, the Top 24 actually became a Top 26! Here's everyone who made the cut: Megan Danielle

Marybeth Byrd

Oliver Steele

Emma Busse

Elise Kristine

Olivia Soli

Dawson Wayne

Mariah Faith

Hannah Nicolaisen

Nailyah Serenity

Matt Wilson

Iam Tongi

Colin Stough

What happens next on 'American Idol'?

Now that we officially have our Top 26, the competition is really going to heat up over the next few weeks. The next two episodes (airing April 16 and 17) will feature the contestants performing at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii. After that, we'll see the judges narrow things down even further to a Top 20 on April 23 (unless they decide to go rogue again and give us a Top 22!).