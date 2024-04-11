Koala on 'The Masked Singer' Was Revealed! He's This NFL Hall of Famer! (SPOILERS)
His singing is top koala-ty, but who's behind the mask?
Spoiler alert! Koala has been revealed! Scroll down to find out who was behind the mask!
As Season 11 of The Masked Singer continues, audiences are pulling out all of the stops when it comes to deducing who may be behind the masks. Is it just us, or is this season trickier than ever? Episode 6 threw yet another curveball with the introduction of Koala, the season's newest Wild Card performer. Koala is dressed like one of the three Musketeers, with a red and purple velvet doublet and a feather in their cap. So, who is this swashbuckling marsupial?
Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time a koala has been featured on The Masked Singer (although this is the first koala on the U.S. version of the show). In The Masked Singer Germany, the Koala turned out to be singer Paul Potts. The koala in the British The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity Special actually won, and was revealed to be English broadcaster Vernon Kay. Is there a connection between all three performers? Let's see what the clues reveal.
Koala on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Episode 6 Clues:
- Colorado
- “When I first started out, I wasn’t superstar material. I avoided interviews!”
- Cow skull wearing a red cowboy hat
- Captain hat
- TV
- Wrestling belt with sun logo
- Sword
- Transformers Night Clue: “He’s on a short list with some of the greatest of all time.”
Koala on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Koala mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Episode 6 Guesses:
- Robin: Michael Irvin
- Ken: Deion Sanders
- Rita: Terry Crews
So, who is Koala on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Koala’s time on The Masked Singer was unfortunately brief, as they were eliminated in Episode 6 — Transformers Night. All of the judges were convinced he was an athlete of some kind, and they were right! He turned out to be NFL Hall of Famer Demarcus Ware. "This is one of the funnest experiences I've ever had," he said.
Tune into new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.