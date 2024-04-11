Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Koala on 'The Masked Singer' Was Revealed! He's This NFL Hall of Famer! (SPOILERS) His singing is top koala-ty, but who's behind the mask? By Distractify Staff Apr. 10 2024, Updated 9:02 p.m. ET Source: FOX

Spoiler alert! Koala has been revealed! Scroll down to find out who was behind the mask! As Season 11 of The Masked Singer continues, audiences are pulling out all of the stops when it comes to deducing who may be behind the masks. Is it just us, or is this season trickier than ever? Episode 6 threw yet another curveball with the introduction of Koala, the season's newest Wild Card performer. Koala is dressed like one of the three Musketeers, with a red and purple velvet doublet and a feather in their cap. So, who is this swashbuckling marsupial?

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time a koala has been featured on The Masked Singer (although this is the first koala on the U.S. version of the show). In The Masked Singer Germany, the Koala turned out to be singer Paul Potts. The koala in the British The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity Special actually won, and was revealed to be English broadcaster Vernon Kay. Is there a connection between all three performers? Let's see what the clues reveal.

Koala on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 6 Clues: Colorado

“When I first started out, I wasn’t superstar material. I avoided interviews!”

Cow skull wearing a red cowboy hat

Captain hat

TV

Wrestling belt with sun logo

Sword

Transformers Night Clue: “He’s on a short list with some of the greatest of all time.”

Source: Getty Images

Koala on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Koala mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Episode 6 Guesses: Robin: Michael Irvin

Ken: Deion Sanders

Rita: Terry Crews

So, who is Koala on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…