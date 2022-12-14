We're Enchanted by the Cast of the 'Beauty and the Beast: 30th Celebration' Live Special

The classic tale as old as time is celebrating its birthday this month with Disney's Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special on ABC. Billed as "part animated film, part live action spectacle, 100% Disney magic," the two-hour tribute honors the legacy of the fan favorite with memorable musical performances and a truly star-studded cast of players.

But who is stepping into the shoes of Belle, the Beast, Mrs. Potts, and all of the other iconic characters living at Beast's castle? Let's meet the enchanted cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.