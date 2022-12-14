We're Enchanted by the Cast of the 'Beauty and the Beast: 30th Celebration' Live Special
The classic tale as old as time is celebrating its birthday this month with Disney's Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special on ABC. Billed as "part animated film, part live action spectacle, 100% Disney magic," the two-hour tribute honors the legacy of the fan favorite with memorable musical performances and a truly star-studded cast of players.
But who is stepping into the shoes of Belle, the Beast, Mrs. Potts, and all of the other iconic characters living at Beast's castle? Let's meet the enchanted cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
H.E.R. is playing the brainy, book-reading beauty Belle.
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter H.E.R (an acronym for "having everything revealed") will play the titular Beauty, aka Belle, in the Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special.
The songstress, whose birth name is Gabriella Wilson, has racked up an impressive number of accolades at the age of just 25, including an Academy Award and five Grammy Awards, among countless other wins and nominations.
Josh Groban is the Beast.
Well, this one was pretty much a no-brainer, wasn't it? Multiplatinum, award-winning artist Josh Groban will be playing the Beast during the Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special.
Known for his booming baritone voice, Josh Groban has appeared on Broadway and sold more than 25 million records worldwide.
Martin Short will be the suave French candlestick Lumiere.
In another instance of brilliant casting, we've got the iconic Martin Short playing Lumiere. While he's not solving murders at the Arconia, Martin can also be found going on comedy tours, winning Emmy Awards, and being besties with Steve Martin.
Shania Twain is... Mrs. Potts?
We kind of love that the bestselling female artist in country music history will be playing the prim and proper Mrs. Potts.
With hits like "Any Man of Mine" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," the legendary singing sensation — dubbed by some as the "Queen of Country Pop" — has won multiple Grammy awards and had three consecutive albums certified Diamond.
Joshua Henry is Gaston.
Pardon me, are you Aaron Burr... Wait, wrong musical. Hamilton star Joshua Henry (who played Aaron Burr, in case you hadn't guessed that already) will play everyone's favorite Disney f-boy, Gaston.
Prior to the Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary, Joshua was also in the film adaptation of Tick, Tick...BOOM! Onstage, he's starred in the Broadway revivals of Into the Woods, Carousel, and many, many more.
David Alan Grier is the dapper yet uptight Cogsworth.
Esteemed TV, film, and theater actor David Alan Grier will be on hand to play the straight clockman Cogsworth to Martin Short's Lumiere. David has starred in a variety of projects from sitcoms like The Carmichael Show to Life With Bonnie, films such as Jumanji and The Big Sick, and the Broadway adaptations of Porgy and Bess and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.
Fans of TV musicals may even remember him as The Cowardly Lion from 2015's The Wiz Live! co-starring Common, Amber Riley, Queen Latifah, and Mary J. Blige.
Introducing the rest of the 'Beauty and the Beast' 30th anniversary cast!
Broadway star Jon Jon Briones will play Belle's father Maurice, while Cheaper by the Dozen star Leo Abelo Perry is set to play the adorable little Chip. And lest we forget, the legendary EGOT winner Rita Moreno will be the narrator for the Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special.
In other words, it's worth tuning in when the special premieres live on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC!