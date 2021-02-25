David Foster and Katharine McPhee's Loving Family Just Grew by One!

When you marry someone with kids, it can be hard to win them over. Add to that being closer in age to your step-kids than you are to their father. But when David Foster and Katharine McPhee, who have a 34-year age gap between them, got married in 2019, nothing of the sort happened.

Instead, David Foster's daughters got along with Katharine far better than expected and now, they’re basically one big happy family. Yes, even though Katharine is more like their peer than their new mom.

David’s daughter Erin Foster who is 37, recently told People that the age gap has actually helped her dad open up more by being influenced by Katharine, who is from a younger generation of people more open about their feelings.

"Kat has really pushed him to open up," she revealed. "We could get into a fight, and then Kat's like, 'No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back.' She's a facilitator, which is really important. She pushes him to be more emotional and more vulnerable."