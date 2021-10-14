Who Is Jester on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Are Intrigued by This Nightmarish Costume

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Jester mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Due to a lack of clues right now, fans have been speculating mostly based on costume alone. Someone suggested that the Jester costume is Mark Hamill, who is known for voicing the Joker in several pieces of Batman media. Another suggestion was Axl Rose, a member of the band Guns 'N Roses, which would explain the 13 roses clue. Another person even suggested a member of the Backstreet Boys, Brian Littrell.