Who Is Jester on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Are Intrigued by This Nightmarish Costume

Everyone is hooked on the guessing game where celebrities dress up in costumes and make audiences question how well they know their favorite stars. The Masked Singer may be in its sixth season, but that doesn't mean it's any less fun! Audience members were recently introduced to the Wildcard character Jester, and he's already causing quite a stir.
The Jester character is decked out in typical harlequin fashion: black, white, and red, with a three-belled jester hat. Jester's costume has extra-long sleeves and extra-fluffy shoulder pads — maybe this is someone who was popular in the '80s? The costume is also covered in X's, O's, and a checkered pattern for an almost dizzying effect. Read on for more info, including the clues about Jester's identity and the big reveal.
Who is Jester on 'The Masked Singer'? — The Clues
Since Jester was a later addition to the lineup, there haven't been many official clues given yet. During a sneak peek special on Sept. 12, the network revealed at least one clue per character before Season 6 even started. Jester's clue was a bouquet of 13 red roses. A promo on Sept. 9 said the Jester would "flush" out the competition.
While not a clue, TMZ revealed that the Jester landed in Group B due to a costume malfunction — allegedly, the Jester's "royal jewels" were too present in his first costume design, leading to changes that ultimately delayed his appearance on the show. Thankfully, it sounds like all has been corrected, and fans eagerly await his official clue box!
The Jester on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Jester mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Due to a lack of clues right now, fans have been speculating mostly based on costume alone. Someone suggested that the Jester costume is Mark Hamill, who is known for voicing the Joker in several pieces of Batman media. Another suggestion was Axl Rose, a member of the band Guns 'N Roses, which would explain the 13 roses clue. Another person even suggested a member of the Backstreet Boys, Brian Littrell.
Here are some other names fans have been throwing around:
- Rob Zombie
- Bill Murray
- Joe Gatto
- Ryan Reynolds
- Weird Al Yankovic
So, who is Jester on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Jester hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet!