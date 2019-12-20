Mark Hamill Started the Rumor That Harry Styles Is a Stormtrooper in 'Rise of Skywalker'

Mark Hamill said it himself: "loose lips sink starships." But it seems that he didn't quite follow his own advice for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In a tweet, Mark shared that, for the next Star Wars cameo, "all signs point to one direction" and followed up with "#Stylestrooper." Mark's tweet started a whirlwind of speculation. Is Harry Styles in Rise of Skywalker?

Mark Hamill started the rumor that Harry Styles is the next Star Wars cameo. Whether Mark knew it would happen or not when he tweeted out a photo of Harry Styles in a Stormtrooper uniform with #Stylestrooper, he started a rumor that spread throughout pretty much every entertainment magazine. And it made Harry's fans very hopeful for his cameo.

Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder who'll be the #SecretStormtrooper in this one? Considering they've all been UK Superstars (2 Royals+2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/aDn2xYUEqK — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2019

One of the big issues with this theory was that Mark didn't share a picture of Harry on set. He shared images of known cameos in previous Star Wars movies, including Daniel Craig, Prince Harry, and Prince William. They were all in their official Stormtrooper costumes. But Harry's picture came from a Halloween party earlier this year.

Still, fans took the rumor and ran with it, which led to Mark addressing what happened on Twitter. In his tweet, he apologized — not for starting the rumor, but for having spoiled the big secret. He then asked fans to avoid all future spoilers and said that they need to wait to see the movie to figure out who Harry is.

I deeply apologize for dropping the #SecretStylestrooper SPOILER after begging you to please, Please, PLEASE avoid them altogether. Still- the mystery remains: Which one is Harry? My lips are sealed because The Shush Is With Me.🤫#TheRiseOfStyleswalker https://t.co/o1O4D1gORV — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 19, 2019

Is Mark telling the truth? Not according to Daisy Ridley. Mark Hamill is kind of a known prankster and spends a lot of time engaging with fans on Twitter. He responds to Star Wars questions and sometimes what he answers is an emotional memory. Other times, it's a joke. He's also known for sharing many, many Star Wars memes. So perhaps we should analyze his tweets with that context.

According to Daisy Ridley, in an interview with Capital FM, she doesn't believe that Harry is in the film. When asked if Mark's tweet was a real spoiler, she responded, "I don't think that's true. I'm pretty sure that he's not in. And if he is, I'm pissed that I didn't meet him because I love him. I don't think he is. Was [Mark] confused with Ed Sheeran?"

Ed Sheeran has a confirmed cameo in Rise of Skywalker, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Ed and Lin both appeared in costume in a video posted by the official Star Wars YouTube account that gave fans a look at Rise of Skywalker's production. Lin is expected to play a Resistance fighter while Ed is a Stormtrooper.