Larry the Cable Guy's Weight Loss Depends on Whether It's Summer or Winter

Once again, Larry acknowledged he could lose weight if he quit eating sugar. But that's easier said than done. He also noted there's a pretty dramatic difference in his weight, depending on the time of year.

"I can lose weight; I know how to lose weight — drink a lot of water, don't eat sugar, don't eat late, and I'll lose weight," he continued. "But in the wintertime, I always put on 40 pounds, 50 pounds. In summertime, I always take off 40 pounds, 50 pounds."

Larry's "winter weight" is between 270 and 280, he explained, while his "summer weight" is somewhere in the range of 235 to 245.