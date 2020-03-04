We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gettyimages-1204548798-1583339662127.jpg
Source: Getty

Kelly Clarkson's Chair Malfunction Isn't the First on 'The Voice'

By

Being a judge on The Voice seems like a literal dream job, between getting to watch incredible live music, having the opportunity to work alongside music legends like John Legend, and — of course — getting to sit in those wildly fun spinning chairs. But after the Monday, March 2 episode, I'm slightly scared of the latter aspect of being a judge on the series.

If you saw Kelly Clarkson's chair malfunction on The Voice, it was totally hilarious but also beyond horrifying, and the worst part is that it's not the first time something like that has happened on the popular show.