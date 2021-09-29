Hamster on 'The Masked Singer' Could be This Famous Comedian

Hamster on 'The Masked Singer' Could be This Famous ComedianBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Sep. 29 2021, Published 3:59 p.m. ET
The popular celebrity singing show, The Masked Singer, is back for a brand new season featuring intricate costumes, a few off-key performances, and loads of detective work before the official unmasking. In Season 6 of the FOX show, audiences are introduced to Hamster. However, this ball of fur wasn't part of the original lineup.
The Wildcard twist — introduced last season — continues, and six celebs who are not part of the OG lineup will replace stars who have been unmasked. The Hamster replaced Octopus, who was unmasked to reveal NBA All-Star Dwight Howard after night one of the competition. So who is Hamster on The Masked Singer? Keep reading to find out all of the clues and guesses for our furry new friend.
Who is Hamster on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Though it is still early in the competition, Hamster already impressed fans (and the judges) with his performance of "Oh, Pretty Woman." Not only does Hamster have vocal talent, but from his clues, it seems Hamster is a known performer who is "used to being in all kinds of arenas. "
The orange furball's costume also features bedazzled headphones and sparkly necklaces.
"My body is very much, unfortunately, shaped like a Hamster," the mystery celeb said in his clue package. "I've always been the guy who is jumping from one project to the next with my famous friends." Additionally, his clue package featured a picture of Alcatraz island and an orange fish.
Hamster on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Hamster mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Following Hamster's standout first performance and clues, the judges had a few guesses of who could be behind the mask. Judge Ken Jeong guessed Brendan Fraser or Bill Murray, while Jenny McCarthy gravitated towards the fish clue and guessed Albert Brooks, who voiced Marlin in Finding Nemo. She also said the singer's voice sounded like it could be Kelsey Grammar, Tim Allen, or Andy Richter. Nicole Scherzinger said it could be Jack Black.
But, many fans think the identity of Hamster is comedian Rob Schneider. The 57-year-old was born in San Francisco, where Alcatraz island is located.
In Hamster's clue locker was a baseball bat. Fans of the Saturday Night Live alum may remember that Rob starred in the 2006 comedy baseball film The Benchwarmers. Always appearing alongside his famous friends, is Rob the Hamster on The Masked Singer?
So, who is Hamster on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
At this time, Hamster hasn't been revealed on the show! But, we'll be sure to update with new clues and guesses throughout Season 6.
The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox. Viewers can stream episodes on Hulu as well.