Rob Schneider Is Far From Afraid to Comment on the Politics That He Disagrees With

Throughout his years in the spotlight, actor Rob Schneider has been known for his unique and hilarious comedic style. But beyond his popular films and shows, Rob has also become unapologetically truthful about his political beliefs, some of which have landed him in hot water in the past.

Many are familiar with Rob's critically acclaimed comedy, but what about his politics? Read on for all of the known details.

Rob Schneider's political beliefs don't necessarily align with either party's core ideologies.

Rob has remained a bit ambiguous over the years with regard to his political beliefs. The star has maintained that he best describes himself as a "classical 1970s liberal," which he translates to being a bit more on the conservative side in today's politics. He elaborated on this belief set in a 2020 interview with Fatherly where he addressed the social stigma attached to aligning with one party or the other.

"If you make fun of liberals, you’re going to get attacked. If you make fun of conservatives, you get branded as a stereotypical Hollywood person. I try to make fun of both. I’m a classic liberal. You’re for equal rights, equal pay, civil rights, gay rights — who isn’t?" Rob said candidly during the interview.

The comedian explained that "Twitter is now a screaming match. Twitter has devolved and hurt public discourse. It’s like throwing mud from one side of the fence to the other side of the fence. This cancel culture is real and it’s continuing and I don’t want to be a part of it." In other instances, Rob has gone on to critique other major Republican talking points, such as the influence of big tech in society at large and even more specifically in national elections.

In the wake of the 2020 election of President Joe Biden, Rob tweeted out a warning about the growing power of the Democratic party. He claimed that "If Americans thought a two-party system of political elites was incredibly undemocratic and corrupt, they are about to get a taste of what a one-party system of political elites (that also are supported by big tech) is like. Hint ... it rhymes with 'GRINA!'"

However, Rob maintained that he was not a fan of former president Donald Trump, explaining during a 2019 interview with RTE that "the last time I was with him he said he hated me, you know? So, I'm not a fan of his." It appears that Rob doesn't align himself with the values of the greater Republican party, but his overall beliefs do swing more toward the right, and being that he is a self-professed "conservative," that would make sense.

