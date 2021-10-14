Fans Are Convinced That Caterpillar on 'The Masked Singer' Is a Boy Band Member

Fans Are Convinced That Caterpillar on 'The Masked Singer' Is a Boy Band MemberBy Kori Williams
Oct. 14 2021, Published 1:13 p.m. ET
When it comes to The Masked Singer, we can't always guess who's behind the mask correctly. Some of the contestants change their voices and some aren't known for their vocal talent, so it's hard to be sure every time. Season 6 of the show is no different. But that hasn't stopped fans from making their best predictions.
Caterpillar on The Masked Singer is one singer that not all fans can agree on. Although many people think he might be a member of a boy band, no one seems to be 100 percent certain yet. But here are the clues as to who's behind this mask.
Caterpillar on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Caterpillar is a wildcard this season, meaning that he doesn't have too many clues for us to go on yet. But in episode 5, he did give us some background as to who is he. He said that his life has been all about metamorphosis. He's been homeless and in jail. Plenty of people in his life have given up on him but he's been able to build a career out of it all.
When he was talking about his past, a picture of The Great Lakes was also shown. This could be where he's from. Later, during the speed dating questions, Caterpillar avoided directly answering any questions, but when judge Ken Jeong asked if he prefers calls or texts, he said texts. Fellow judge Jenny McCarthy agreed with several of Ken's comments comments. She said Caterpillar gave off "boy band vibes" after his first performance.
Caterpillar on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Caterpillar mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Because of Caterpillar's voice and the high notes he can reach, many comments are pointing toward Sam Smith being behind the mask. But others think that it's Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco since he's known for his vocal range as well.
But none of these guys have a public history of being in jail. Brendon has been famous since he was a teen and the same thing goes for Zac Efron, who rose to fame thanks to his time working for Disney in High School Musical. And Sam has never had any kind of criminal record that the public knows about. And none of them have been in a boy band.
Here are some other guesses fans have made:
- Bobby Berk from Queer Eye
- AJ McLean
- Post Malone
- Scott Hoying
- Corey Taylor of Slipknot
- Dan Miller of O-Town
So, who is Caterpillar on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Caterpillar hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!