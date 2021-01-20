Who's Been Unmasked on 'The Masked Dancer' Season 1 So Far?By Shannon Raphael
Many fans of The Masked Singer tuned in to the show to hear the clues and make guesses about who was behind the elaborate costumes. The singing competition became a huge hit, and Fox expanded the "masked" universe with The Masked Dancer.
The dancing competition brings the stakes even higher for the judges, as they don't have the advantage of hearing the contestants' voices without editing.
But, the clue packages are meatier, which has given viewers even more to chew on as they watch.
Season 1 debuted in December 2020, the reveals have been absolutely shocking.
Keep reading for the running list of The Masked Dancer Season 1 reveals.
1. Ice T as Disco Ball
The first unmasking of the season showed that rapper and SVU actor Ice T was the Disco Ball. In his clue package, Disco Ball showed off a dog bone with the letter "J" on it, and he shared that he was from a "rough block."
"Once I discovered my passion, my life changed for good," he added, before a shark fin was shown (his SVU character is named Odafin "Fin" Tutuola).
Another main clue was when a pitcher of iced tea was presented in his clue reel. He also made a reference to "serve and protect," which is another hint at his role in the crime drama.
2. Bill Nye as Ice Cube
The scientist behind your favorite lessons was under the Ice Cube mask all along on the competition. Viewers had suspected that the person underneath the mask was a believer in climate change and that environmental issues were important to them.
"Welcome to my chill paradise. I'm pretty successful now, but the road to get here was pretty slippery. Even though we had money, I was home alone and isolated," the contestant said.
"My mom was always off doing important work," the contender said, before an image of a woman at the White House was shown. "And my pops spent real time behind bars. The TV was my only friend, but I had to find a way to make it work."
Bill's mom did work as a codebreaker in D.C., while his dad spent time in a prisoner-of-war camp during World War II.
Ballet slippers were another clue featured in the package, as were periodic elements. He holds a patent for ballet pointe shoes, and the elements paid homage to his science work.
Judge Brian Austin Green noticed the various climate change references immediately, and Ken Jeong did mention Bill Nye's name before the unmasking was official.
3. Elizabeth Smart as Miss Moth
Miss Moth was unmasked during the Jan. 13 episode, and fans were shocked to learn that activist and survivor Elizabeth Smart was behind the elaborate costume.
Prior to the reveal, Miss Moth hinted at her childhood trauma. (Elizabeth Smart was kidnapped from her home in 2002, and she was held captive for nine months.)
"You know, moths don't seek out the spotlight. It draws us in, whether we want it or not. That's the story of my life. One day, I was just a regular moth out of the view of the public, the next day, making headlines with the president," she shared.
"I had a traumatic experience that not many could have gotten through. And, in turn, my life changed forever. But, I'm a survivor. So, I decided if I couldn't escape the spotlight, I would shine a light on the things I cared about most."
During her clue segment, images of math equations popped up, as did pictures of the White House. Elizabeth met with President George W. Bush after her kidnapping, and she became an activist for human trafficking and sexual assault.
After her identity was revealed, Elizabeth broke down in tears over her experience on The Masked Dancer.
Who will be unmasked next? You'll have to tune in to find out.
The Masked Dancer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.