Source: Getty Images

Are Demi Lovato and NFL Star Julian Edelman Really Dating?



Singer Demi Lovato has had a whirlwind few weeks. After a heartbreaking performance at the Grammys and a show-stopping rendition of the national anthem at the Super Bowl, she’s proven that her career is as hot as it’s ever been. 

Now, speculation has started as to who the pop star is dating, and some have suggested she may be linked to New England Patriot Julian Edelman

So, are Demi and Julian really dating?

Rumors started swirling around Demi and Julian after the two of them were reportedly seen partying together at a strip club following the Super Bowl. While there’s no confirmation that the man featured in the video is Julian, it would make sense for the NFL star to be in Miami for the big game. 