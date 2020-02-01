We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
super-bowl-instagram-1580533118749.jpg

23 Super Bowl 2020 Instagram Caption and Quote Ideas

By

If you didn't post a pic to Instagram this Sunday, did the Super Bowl even happen? Whether you're rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, or if you're literally just here for the snacks, you should totally feel like you can participate in the fun (even if it's just on social media). If you're looking for some punny, funny, clever, or even inspiring Super Bowl LIV caption ideas for your Instagram, look no further. 