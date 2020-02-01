23 Super Bowl 2020 Instagram Caption and Quote Ideas

View this post on Instagram

🍽: @thegamesportspub. How delicious do these pinoy-a-mumbo wings look? I hope you like spicy food though because @jojothebarkeep’s not messing around. These babies have a serious kick so you may need some milk to combat the heat. Are you brave enough to eat one of the sliced chili peppers? 😈 Available until Super Bowl Sunday, and each purchase gets you a raffle ticket to win a GC to @thegamesportspub, @mintwoodplace or @eatluckybunz.