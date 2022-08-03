'Wedding Season' Brings the Fake Dating Trope to Netflix (Again) — Is It Based on a Book?

As twenty somethings and thirty somethings age up, seemingly every friend, colleague, family member, and acquaintance decides to tie the knot at around the same time. This several-month period often takes place in the warmer weather, and it can be known as a "wedding season."

Though many can brave the wedding soirees with a significant other, those who are single often have to deal with unrelenting questions about their personal life and, sometimes, to their shock and horror, they have to put up with a last-minute set-up with another guest.