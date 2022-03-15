The 'How I Met Your Father' Finale Takes Us on a Wild Trip Down Memory Lane

In Episode 9, Sophie and Jesse agree to go on a date, but Jesse spends the first half of his day with his ex-girlfriend, Meredith (Leighton Meester). The episode leaves off on a cliffhanger: Will Jesse show up to his date with Sophie?

In the finale, it turns out that he does! Thankfully, he tells Sophie the truth about Meredith immediately, after which Jesse and Sophie go on to have a very raunchy night together, in which Jesse even jokes, “Two times? What are we, porn stars?”