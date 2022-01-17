'How I Met Your Father' Seem to Be Missing This 'How I Met Your Mother' Staple

How I Met Your Father is a direct successor to HIMYM, but none of the original show's cast was tapped for the Hulu spinoff. The new program sees Hilary Duff starring as Sophie, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, Tien Tran as Ellen, Suraj Sharma as Sid, Kim Cattrall as future Sophie, Christopher Lowell as Jesse, Josh Peck as Drew, and many others.

How I Met Your Father premieres on Hulu on Jan. 18, 2022.