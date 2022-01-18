'How I Met Your Father' Doesn't Live Up to Its 'Mother' Version — Here's Why

A wide variety of critics seem to agree on one thing: How I Met Your Father is not good. Alan Sepinwall from The Rolling Stone reminisces on how the original series failed us with its similarly critically-hated finale.

HIMYF was a chance to give new life to an iconic sitcom that fell short in its nine-season narrative. Alan’s anxieties around the reboot following the same pattern as its predecessor become irrelevant when he realized that HIMYF’s biggest problem is its unfunniness.